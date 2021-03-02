U.S. "focused on future conduct" of Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi sanctions

The United States is "focused on future conduct" of Saudi Arabia after it sanctioned some Saudi officials over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi but fell short of sanctions against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

Price said future arms sales to Saudi Arabia will be evaluated on the basis of U.S. interests and values, and urged Saudi Arabia to disband its rapid intervention force.

