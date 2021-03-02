Odd News Roundup: Taiwan urges people to eat more pineapples after China ban; Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Forbidden fruit: Taiwan urges people to eat more pineapples after China ban

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on people to eat more pineapples to help farmers on Friday, saying Taiwan had been "ambushed" by a ban on the fruit by neighbouring long-time rival China which claims the island as its own. China said on Friday that starting in March it would suspend imports of pineapples from sub-tropical Taiwan, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit, threatening China's own agriculture.

Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes

A haven for humans craving furry feline company, a cat cafe in Dubai also doubles as an adoption centre for some of the United Arab Emirates' many strays. The Ailuromania Cat Cafe, which was the Middle East's first cat cafe when it opened in 2015, hopes the relaxing properties of its 25 rescue and shelter cats will help find them their forever homes.

