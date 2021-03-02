Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares rise as risk assets shine, Australian c.bank eyed

Asian shares are poised to rally on Tuesday as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off calmed investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 02-03-2021 05:41 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 05:41 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares rise as risk assets shine, Australian c.bank eyed

Asian shares are poised to rally on Tuesday as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off calmed investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption. Australian shares jumped 0.8% in early trade, while E-mini S&P futures climbed 0.15%. Japan's Nikkei opened 0.93% higher.

U.S. stocks had surged overnight, with the S&P 500 posting its best day in nearly nine months, after a retreat in bond yields and optimism about more U.S. fiscal stimulus and a wider distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine whetted investor appetites for risk. For now, all eyes will be on Australia's central bank, which holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday. Analysts expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to hold key rates at a historic low of 0.1% when it announces its policy decision at 0330 GMT.

"There’s everything to like about the rally in EU and U.S. equity markets," said Chris Weston, the head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Australia. "Financials outperformed, with 95% of stocks in the S&P 500 gaining on the day," he said, adding that "clearly investors are seeing the world in a new light".

U.S. stocks were roiled last week when a sell-off in Treasuries pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to a one-year high of 1.614%. The 10-year yield was edging lower in early trade at 1.4255%. Demand for riskier assets did not slug the dollar, usually regarded as a safe-haven currency, as investors bet on fast growth and inflation in the United States. The U.S. dollar index gained 0.3% in early trade against a basket of currencies to stand at 91.029, within sight of a three-week high hit overnight.

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.77685 ahead of the RBA meeting. A stronger dollar weighed on gold, and the precious metal was on the defensive at $1,722.8879 an ounce early Tuesday.

The exuberance in risk assets did not help energy markets. Oil prices fell more than 1% overnight after data showed China's factory activity growth slipped to a nine-month low in February, owing in part to disruptions over the Lunar New Year holiday. There were also fears among energy investors that OPEC may increase global supply following a meeting this week. Brent crude fell 1.7% to $63.31 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.6% to $60.3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom companys relationship with its affiliate ...

Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to 15 as part ...

Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May -CEO

Novavax Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the companys British trial, which could be completed in the coming weeks, its chief executive said...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning expected as early as Tuesday

The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The United States was expected to impose sanctions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021