PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 2

Greensill left scrambling after Credit Suisse suspends $10 bln in funds https://on.ft.com/2NRZ0kv Drax to seek approval for 'negative emissions' energy project https://on.ft.com/3sCrkGg

Sunak to arm City of London for fightback with listings shake-up https://on.ft.com/2PrqJJh Overview

The asset management arm of Credit Suisse Group AG said it has frozen $10 billion of funds linked to Greensill Capital, leaving the future of the finance group advised by former UK prime minister David Cameron hanging in balance. Drax Group Plc will apply to install "negative emissions" technology at its main site in North Yorkshire after reversing a decision to build Europe's biggest gas-fired power plant in the area.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will use his budget to launch a post-Brexit fightback by the City of London, setting in train new rules to help it compete with centres like New York, Amsterdam and Frankfurt in attracting fast-growth companies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

