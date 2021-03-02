Left Menu

Man arrested for killing National Chemical Laboratory research fellow in Pune

A man has been arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old researcher at the National Chemical Laboratory in the Pashan area of Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 08:37 IST
Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Pune speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A man has been arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old researcher at the National Chemical Laboratory in the Pashan area of Pune. The Pune city police has arrested an interior designer for killing a research fellow working at National Chemical Laboratory in Pune. Raviraj Kshirsagar, the accused, was arrested from a hospital in city after he attempted to die by suicide at his residence after allegedly killing the deceased research scholar on February 27.

"Both accused and deceased met each other through dating application some time back. After knowing that the victim (in this case) was getting married, the accused killed him in a brutal way and tried to die by suicide as well," Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Pune told ANI. "On February 27, we found body of a research scholar in Pashan area. During the investigation, we received information that a person who was in contact with the deceased attempted suicide. He later confessed the crime," he added.

The police official added that further investigation is underway. Earlier on February 27, a 30-year-old research scholar Sudarshan Pandit was found dead in the Sus Khind area of Pune.

According to police, the victim was brutally murdered and his face was also hit with a stone in order to hide his identity. Morning walkers in the area found the body and informed police in the morning at around 8:30 am on February 27. The deceased was a resident of the Jalna district of Maharashtra. The deceased was residing in the Sutarwadi area of Pune and was a research scholar at National Chemical Laboratory in the Pashan area.

According to the police, the victim was found brutally murdered by the culprit, his throat was also found slit and clothes were also found removed at the time when police recovered the body. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

