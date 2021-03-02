Left Menu

COVID-19: Devotees offer prayers outside Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi, devotees offered prayers outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Updated: 02-03-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 08:57 IST
Visual from the Siddhivinayak temple. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Ganesh Angarki Chaturthi, devotees offered prayers outside Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Temple Trust has announced that offline darshan will not be permitted today and only those devotees with pre-issued QR codes will be allowed entry inside the temple.

Last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Siddhivinayak Temple was closed for devotees, it opened its doors for devotees after eight months in November 2020. After a spike of cases in the city, the Maharashtra government has warned of another lockdown if people do not adhere to the rules and guidelines laid down by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 6,397 new COVID-19 cases, 5,754 recoveries and 30 deaths in the last 24-hours, the State Health Department informed on Monday. A total of 52,184 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far. As many as 20,30,458 people have recovered from the disease.

Furthermore, Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39 per cent of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

