ANI | Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:38 IST
Molestation accused kill girl's father in UP's Hathras, two held
Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras speaking to media on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amrish Sharma, a resident of Hathras, was shot dead by another man against whom he had filed a case in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter, at a village in Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said. According to the police, an FIR has been registered against four accused, two of whom have been arrested.

"On March 1, at around 4 pm, information was received at Sasni police station that in Nojalpur village, a man named Amrish Sharma had been shot by Gaurav Sharma and his friends. Amrish died on his way to the hospital," said Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras. The SP said that the police reached the incident spot and an investigation was carried out on Monday.

"During the investigation, it came to light that in July 2018, Amrish Sharma had filed a case of molestation against Gaurav Sharma, who was sent to jail but he came out on bail after one month. Both the families were having a dispute since then," Jaiswal added. Speaking about the incident, the police official said, "The wife and the aunt of the main accused Gaurav Sharma and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple in the village. They had an argument there over the old case. The accused and the Amrish Sharma came there later where they argued and the accused shot the latter, who died while being taken to hospital."

The SP said that teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

