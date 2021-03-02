Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Pineapples import restrictions; cat cafe in Dubai and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Pineapples import restrictions; cat cafe in Dubai and more
Representative image Image Credit: MaxPixel

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Forbidden fruit: Taiwan urges people to eat more pineapples after China ban

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on people to eat more pineapples to help farmers on Friday, saying Taiwan had been "ambushed" by a ban on the fruit by neighboring long-time rival China which claims the island as its own. China said on Friday that starting in March it would suspend imports of pineapples from sub-tropical Taiwan, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit, threatening China's own agriculture.

Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes

A haven for humans craving furry feline company, a cat cafe in Dubai also doubles as an adoption center for some of the United Arab Emirates' many strays. The Ailuromania Cat Cafe, which was the Middle East's first cat cafe when it opened in 2015, hopes the relaxing properties of its 25 rescue and shelter cats will help find them their forever homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Realme Watch 2 India launch imminent as it clears BIS certification

The Realme Watch 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the smartwatch will soon be landing in the country.The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number RMW2008 on t...

SBI led webinar on Indian budget evokes favourable response in Israel

A webinar organised by State Bank of India, Israel-Asia Israel-India Chambers of Commerce and the Indian mission in Tel Aviv on Monday evening to decipher the Indian budget announced last month has evoked favourable response from business ...

India's women scientists breaking barriers in space exploration

A video of NASAs Perseverance rover landing went viral early this month. The video making rounds on the internet featured a bindi-sporting Indian-American aerospace engineer named Swati Mohan, who was one of the many people who spearheaded ...

Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

The leader of Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijings proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had no market on the island....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021