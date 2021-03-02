UP's Hathras has become epicentre of crime against women: BSP

By By Amit Kumar Bahujan Samaj Party National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday alleged that the Hathras district has become an epicentre of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh and the state government should take strict action against accused in such cases.

Speaking to ANI, the BSP leader said, "There has been a lot of news regarding sexual abuse, murder, rape and molestation coming from Uttar Pradesh. I would like to say that Hathras district has become the centre of such activities. You have seen that a few months ago there was a murder, then another murder, now the complaint of this teenager and the murder of her father, it shows that Uttar Pradesh has become jungle raj and gundaraj. There is no protection for women, Dalits and poor." Bhadoria slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for the late response and called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take immediate action in the latest case.

"Incidents are increasing continuously. Such reports not only coming from Hathras but also from all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. It is the Chief Minister's responsibility to ensure that such incidents do not happen," the BSP leader said. Amrish Sharma, a resident of Hathras, was shot dead by another man against whom he had filed a case in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter, at a village in the Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against four accused, two of whom have been arrested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today directed officials to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against all the four accused involved in the murder of Amrish Sharma. (ANI)

