PM says USD 82 bn being invested in ports

India will invest USD 82 billion in port projects by 2035, raise the share of clean renewable energy source in the maritime sector, developing waterways and boost tourism around lighthouses as part of port-led development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Maritime India Summit, he invited global investors to invest in Indian ports, shipyards, and waterways.

Advertisement

More than 574 projects costing USD 82 billion or Rs 6 lakh crore have been identified for implementation between 2015 and 2035 under the Sagarmala Project, he said.

The government, he said, is looking to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030.

''Ours is a government that is investing in waterways in a way that was never seen before. Domestic waterways are found to be cost-effective and environmentally friendly ways of transporting freight,'' he said.

Also, plans have been drawn for developing tourism on land adjacent to 78 out of 189 lighthouses on the Indian coastline.

''This intending to enhance the development of the existing lighthouses and its surrounding areas into unique maritime tourism landmarks,'' he said adding the government has also initiated holistic development of islands.

Alongside, the usage of clean renewable energy in the maritime sector is being raised.

''We are in the process of installing solar and wind-based power systems in all the major ports across the country. We aim to increase usage of renewable energy to more than 60 percent of all energy by 2030 in three phases across Indian ports,'' he said.

Modi said Indian ports have reduced waiting time for inbound and outbound cargo. ''India is very serious about growing in the maritime sector and emerging as a leading Blue Economy of the world,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)