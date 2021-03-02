Left Menu

Various Urdu publications in their Tuesday editions gave prominent coverage to Covid-19 vaccination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon the second phase of inoculation began on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:34 IST
Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's Covid-19 vaccination, farmers stir covered prominently
Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu publications in their Tuesday editions gave prominent coverage to Covid-19 vaccination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon the second phase of inoculation began on Monday. The publications have also reported the hike in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. They also reported that Chinese hacker groups may have targeted India's power grid system and caused a disruption in power supply.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the news of the Covid-19 vaccination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers of the Central government on Monday. Vaccination will be conducted in more than 12 thousand government and private hospitals. The state of Bihar will provide free vaccination to its citizens in private hospitals also. In the second phase of the vaccination drive 27 crores will be inoculated, it reported.

It also reported a hike in fare price of LPG cylinders and stated "No relief from inflation, LPG is again expensive." The newspaper has also featured the report that Chinese state-sponsored actors have deployed malware into Indian power grids during the ongoing tension at the border between India and China.

Inquilab: The newspaper has given importance to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's speech against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It reported that the Congress leader said that leaders of the BJP speak about the Citizenship Amendment Act in other parts of the country, they do not have the courage to do so in Assam. The newspaper has reported on a plea in the Supreme Court which seeks a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR (First Information Report) into the alleged chanting of religious slogans during electioneering in West Bengal.

The newspaper has also reported Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's statement against the Central government. Tikait said farmers will not step back till a solution is found. "The farmer is also ready. He will look after his crop as well as the agitation. Let the government hold talks when it has the time," he said. (ANI)

