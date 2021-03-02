Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition-TV

Men accused of aiding Ghosn escape arrive in Japan after extradition-TVReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:56 IST
The American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial have arrived in Japan following their extradition from the United States, according to Nippon TV.
A Reuters witness saw the landing of the plane believed to be carrying the two men.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
