Maha: Elderly man killed by leopard in Gondia district

A 70-year-old man was attacked and killed by a leopard in a village in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in a reserve forest area near Chichtola village under the Keshori range on Monday, the official said.

Laxman Gando Bhogare had taken his cattle out to graze and when he didn't return home till late evening even after the livestock got back, a search was launched by villagers, he said.

The victim's body was found in the reserve forest area and the authorities were subsequently informed, the official said.

The post-mortem confirmed that the man had been attacked and killed by a leopard, he said, adding that the body has been handed over to the deceased's kin.

Meanwhile, villagers demanded compensation for the deceased's family and also urged forest authorities to take measures to prevent such attacks, the official added.

