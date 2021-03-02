Left Menu

Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on protesting farmers

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the proceedings initiated against actress Kangana Ranaut by a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Tumkur, which had on October 9, 2020, directed the jurisdictional Police Station (Kyathasandra) to register FIR against her for her tweet on farmers opposing the agri laws.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:10 IST
Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on protesting farmers
Actress Kangana Ranaut (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the proceedings initiated against actress Kangana Ranaut by a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Tumkur, which had on October 9, 2020, directed the jurisdictional Police Station (Kyathasandra) to register FIR against her for her tweet on farmers opposing the agri laws. Ranaut had moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash an First Information Report registered against her. Justice H P Sandesh granted one week time to the petitioner to comply with office objection and posted the matter for further hearing on March 18.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee appearing for Ranaut sought for a stay on the proceedings initiated. To which the court said, "First you comply with the office objection then only we can consider your submissions." The complaint was filed by advocate Ramesh Naik L under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure alleging that Ranaut has posted a message from her Twitter account '@KanganaTeam' on 21st September 2020 saying: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation".

The plea alleged that the above content posted by the accused in her Twitter account has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the Central laws, wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Draft agreement confirms Germany plans to extend coronavirus lockdown

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but will allow small private gatherings from Monday, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the federal states showed.In the draft, which st...

Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club ear...

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Gunmen have freed all 279 girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria on Friday, officials said on Tuesday.It was the second such abduction in just over a week and the third since December in Nigerias north, where a...

Sarah Cooper's comedy moving forward at CBS

A comedy series based on Tik Tok star and comic Sarah Coopers book is officially a go at CBS.The untitled single-camera project, inspired by Coopers How to Be Successful Without Hurting Mens Feelings, found a home at the premium network las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021