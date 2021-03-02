Left Menu

Ghazipur border closed again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:45 IST
Ghazipur border closed again

The Delhi Police on Tuesday afternoon closed the Ghazipur border again, hours after it reopened a portion of NH-9 for traffic movement, officials said.

The stretch was closed since January 26 when violence broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

The one side of the road which goes towards Ghaziabad from Delhi was opened for traffic in the morning.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Those are the type of players that we aspire to bring: Beckham reveals interest in Messi, Ronaldo

Former England captain David Beckham has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the type of players that he aspires to bring to his club, Inter Miami. Beckham is the co-owner of Inter Miami and has already acquired the likes o...

If Congress forms government in Assam, households will get 200 units of free power, minimum daily wage of tea garden workers will be hiked: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. PTI DG RMS RMS

If Congress forms government in Assam, households will get 200 units of free power, minimum daily wage of tea garden workers will be hiked AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. PTI DG RMS RMS...

Draft agreement confirms Germany plans to extend coronavirus lockdown

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but will allow small private gatherings from Monday, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the federal states showed.In the draft, which st...

Soccer-Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

Former Liverpool and Scotland striker Ian St John has died aged 82 following a long illness, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday. St John was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, helping the Merseyside club ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021