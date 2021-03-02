Left Menu

Plastic industry urges govt to streamline raw material supply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 16:45 IST
Plastic industry urges govt to streamline raw material supply
Representative image. Image Credit: globaplastics.co.in

Plastics processing sector have urged the government to streamline the supply of raw materials as the industry is grappling with raw material shortage which will lead to the closure of many units across the country.

''The industry is facing acute shortage of polymers, the main raw material for plastics goods production, which has varied application in nation-building including agriculture, healthcare, food and toy sector,'' All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) President Chandrakant Turakhia said in a statement.

The plastics processing sector has sought immediate government intervention to ensure raw material supply by Indian petrochemical companies and free imports of raw material that are not produced in the country.

Around 50,000 units in the plastics processing sector, which offer employment to about 50 lakh workers in the country, are already operating below 50 per cent of their capacity, Turakhia said adding that if the crisis prolongs, then thousands of MSME's will have to close down.

All India Plastic Industry Associations includes All India Plastics Manufacturers Association, Organization of Plastics Processors of India, Plastic Export Promotion Council, Gujarat State Plastics Manufacturers Association, Indian Plastics Federation-Kolkata, Karnataka State Plastics Association, Maharashtra Plastics Manufacturers Association, Kerala Plastics Manufacturers Association, Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association and Canara Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association. "The increase in raw material costs and its acute shortage in market is leading to escalation in project costs and is adversely impacting the cost competitiveness of MSMEs," AIPMA Chairman, Governing Council, Arvind Mehta noted. The associations urged the government to ask Public Sector Units, including Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL, OPAL, Haldia Petrochemicals, MRPL to streamline supply of raw materials in adequate quantity to the MSME sector at fair prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary must prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases -Surgeon General

Hungary must prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases during a third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Tuesday.As of Monday, Hungar...

Baloch activists hold protest in solidarity with families whose members subject to enforced disappearances

Baloch political activists organised a protest in front of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to show their solidarity with the families whose members have been subject of enforced disappearances in Pakistans Balochistan province. A large number...

Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

Israels attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the countrys surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America and that such an important decision cannot be made by the pr...

Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use

Malaysia on Tuesday granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide COVID-19 inoculation program. Malaysia began its vaccination drive on Feb. 24 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021