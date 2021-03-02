eThekwini Mayor to host virtual Durban Tourism Imbizo

eThekwini Municipality is taking the reins in getting its tourism sector back on track after being derailed by COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, will host a virtual Durban Tourism Imbizo, which is expected to come up with ideas to rebuild the country's tourism sector during COVID-19 and beyond.

The imbizo follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of adjusting the country to level 1 lockdown, and permitting visitors from any country, provided they follow health and safety guidelines.

The tourism sector has welcomed the announcement of easing international travel restrictions under level 1 and expects to see an increase in business.

A spokesperson for Kaunda, Mluleki Mntungwa, said as the tourism sector seeks to recuperate from the devastating effects of COVID-19, the imbizo will bring under one roof all tourism role-players to collectively deliberate on steering the sector towards recovery and growth in 2021.

"The imbizo will also reflect on the impact of COVID-19 on the sector through data from the 2020 Socio-Economic Impact Assessment Annual Report.

"The municipality will further use the platform to update industry players on milestones achieved to date on the city's Economic Recovery Plan, under which tourism is reflected as pillar number three," Mntungwa said.

