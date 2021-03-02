Left Menu

KHRA workers tonsure heads to protest against fuel price hike

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) workers on Tuesday tonsured their heads in show of protest over rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:21 IST
KHRA workers tonsure heads to protest against fuel price hike
Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) protestors tonsuring their head against gas price hike in Kochi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) workers on Tuesday tonsured their heads to show their protest over rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The workers carried begging bowls in their hands as a part of their protest in front of the Indian Oil Corporation's office here. They also demanded the inclusion of petroleum products in the GST.

G Jayapal, General Secretary of the KHRA, said that the prices of daily necessities have tripled but the government is pretending it is not important. "It is also an indication that small and medium hotels in Kerala will have to take to the streets with begging bowls without much delay," said Jayapal. "We are staging this struggle here by raising three demands. These include the inclusion of petroleum products in the GST, urgent redressal of the issue of gas price hike and redressal of the issue uncontrolled price hike of the necessary products. In the last four months, the price of LPG has gone up by Rs 500. This is a serious blow to the food distribution sector, which is struggling with COVID-19. An ordinary hotel now has an additional liability of Rs 1,500 per day," he added.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply over the past few days, with that of petrol touching the 100-rupee mark in some of the cities. Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over the rising prices of fuel. On February 25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that she won't be able to answer when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced.

"I won't be able to say 'when'. It is a 'dharam sankat' (dilemma)," Sitharaman said at an event in Ahmedabad after being asked when would the central government reduce fuel prices. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has, however, assured that price of fuel would decrease once the winter season ends.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," Pradhan had said on February 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary must prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases -Surgeon General

Hungary must prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases during a third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Tuesday.As of Monday, Hungar...

Baloch activists hold protest in solidarity with families whose members subject to enforced disappearances

Baloch political activists organised a protest in front of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to show their solidarity with the families whose members have been subject of enforced disappearances in Pakistans Balochistan province. A large number...

Israeli attorney general slams Netanyahu's vaccine diplomacy

Israels attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the countrys surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America and that such an important decision cannot be made by the pr...

Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use

Malaysia on Tuesday granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide COVID-19 inoculation program. Malaysia began its vaccination drive on Feb. 24 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021