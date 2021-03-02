Left Menu

Agriculture reforms at heart of Government of India’s agenda: Goyal

Shri Goyal said that the Government of India is committed to the growth of CWC on a mission mode, GOI has ensured approval of 177 projects since 2014 with an investment of over Rs. 1,000 Crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:36 IST
The Minister said that warehousing infrastructure is critical for the agri ecosystem are houses act as ‘Safe Houses’ for farmers and helps reduce wastage & control the prices of agro products. Image Credit: ANI

The time has come for Central Warehousing Corporation to increase the current capacity of 130 LMT by manifold at the earliest to meet the challenges of a growing farm sector and ensuring holistic storage solutions for the farmers. This was stated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Railways and Commerce & Industry while delivering the "Keynote Address "at the 65th Foundation Day of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Quality and Standardisation in storage needs to be built into CWC operations on a mission mode. Shri Goyal said that Agriculture reforms are at the heart of the Government of India's agenda. Warehousing expansion and reduction in logistics costs will bring a paradigm shift towards a transparent, productive & integrated post-harvest value chain for the farmers and help in improving farm Incomes.

During the event, CWC was asked to work with DoCA(Department of Consumer Affairs)on creating storage capacities for 22 essential commodities, spread across the country CWC has played a defining role in providing warehousing infrastructure for the agricultural sector.

Shri Goyal said that the Government of India is committed to the growth of CWC on a mission mode, GOI has ensured approval of 177 projects since 2014 with an investment of over Rs. 1,000 Crore.

Rs 217 Cr worth of warehousing projects inaugurated today across the country will help increase capacity, strengthen infrastructure & connect farmers.

The Minister said that warehousing infrastructure is critical for the agri ecosystem are houses act as 'Safe Houses' for farmers and helps reduce wastage & control the prices of agro products.

It may be noted that CWC handled 35 LMT of food grains under the Pradhan MantriGaribKalyanYojana, 189 LMT of Public Distribution System (PDS) stock.

Shri Goyal said that it is important that CWC moves from being Storage Provider to Solution Provider. He said that CWC should lead the Make in India campaign & capture the consequent surge in demand for warehousing solutions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

