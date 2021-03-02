Left Menu

Minister lays foundation stone for project of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Patel said that the project “Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh” has been approved by the Ministry of Tourism with an estimated cost of Rs. 43.33 Cr in Oct. 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:56 IST
Minister lays foundation stone for project of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple
Union Minister Shri Patel hoped that the project once executed successfully will certainly improve the experience of pilgrims coming to the destinations. Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)

Union Minister of State(IC) for Tourism & Culture Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually laid the Foundation Stone for the project "Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh" approved under the PRASHAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism in New Delhi today. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Shri Bhupesh Baghel also attended the event virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Patel said that the project "Development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh" has been approved by the Ministry of Tourism with an estimated cost of Rs. 43.33 Cr in Oct. 2020. The project includes works for the development of pilgrimage infrastructure at 'Pilgrimage Activity Center' with a Shri Yantra shaped iconic building, development of steps, sheds, walkway, area illumination, lakefront, parking with other public amenities for the MaaBamleshwari Devi Temple and the pilgrimage amenities at Pragyagiri, he added. Union Minister Shri Patel hoped that the project once executed successfully will certainly improve the experience of pilgrims coming to the destinations.

The 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) are a Central Sector Scheme fully financed by the Government of India launched by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations. The scheme aimed at infrastructure development such as entry points (Road, Rail and Water Transport), last-mile connectivity, basic tourism facilities like Information/ Interpretation Centers, ATM/ Money exchange, eco-friendly modes of transport, area Lighting and illumination with renewable sources of energy, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloakroom, waiting rooms, first aid centres, craft bazars /haats/ souvenir shops/ cafeteria, rain shelters, Telecom facilities, internet connectivity etc.

Till now, 13 projects have been successfully completed under PRASHAD Scheme to promote spiritual tourism. The completed projects include two projects each at Somnath, Mathura, Tamil Nadu and Bihar and one project each at Varanasi, Guruvayur and Amaravati (Guntoor), Kamakhya and Amritsar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...

U'khand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and T...

Amazon Prime Video apologises unconditionally for 'Tandav'

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday apologised unconditionally for its show Tandav and said it has already removed scenes found objectionable by viewers.The political saga, starring Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, attract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021