Need to develop indigenous technology for flex-fuel vehicles: Gadkari

Discussions were also held regarding the request by SIAM to postpone implementation of BS 6  CAFÉPhase II regulations to April 1st 2024, on the grounds that the industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID, and slow consumer demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:45 IST
Meeting a delegation of carmakers from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)today, the Minister said that, with ethanol beginning to be easily available in the country, and more than 70% of gasoline consumption being done by two-wheelers, there is a need to develop indigenous technology for flex-fuel vehicles. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways & MSME Sh. Nitin Gadkari has urged car manufacturers give priority to the indigenous production of flex engines, which can be used in vehicles using alternative fuels such as ethanol. Meeting a delegation of carmakers from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)today, the Minister said that, with ethanol beginning to be easily available in the country, and more than 70% of gasoline consumption being done by two-wheelers, there is a need to develop indigenous technology for flex-fuel vehicles.

Discussions were also held regarding the request by SIAM to postpone implementation of BS 6 CAFÉPhase II regulations to April 1st 2024, on the grounds that the industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID, and slow consumer demand. While agreeing to examine the request, Sh. Gadkari made it clear to them that the Indian automobile industry has to have world-class quality, and that if the industry is meeting stringent anti-pollution standards in countries to which they are exporting vehicles, the same standards must be adhered to in India as well.

The Minister has asked the delegation to come back next month with a detailed study on what steps have been taken by the industry on meeting the BS-VI Phase I standards, and the financial implications of going ahead with BS-VI CAFE Phase II standards before a final decision can be taken on the demand to postpone its implementation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

