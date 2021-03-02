IFFCO not to hike prices of non-urea nutrients in March

Fertiliser major IFFCO on Tuesday said it will not increase the retail prices of its non-urea nutrients this month.

The cooperative said the MRP of its complex fertilisers -- DAP, NPK & NPS -- fertilisers will not be increased.

''We at IFFCO, reiterate that the prices of DAP is Rs 1,200, NPK 10:26:26 is Rs 1,175, NPK 12:32:16 is Rs 1,185 and NPS 20:20:0:13 is Rs 925 per bag of complex fertilisers for March 2021,'' IFFCO MD U S Awasthi tweeted.

He said the cooperative is always committed to serve the farmers and aims to reduce agricultural input cost to farmers. In the last Rabi season also, IFFCO did not increase any prices for the complex fertilisers. ''Although there is a huge spike in the cost of raw materials in the international market but IFFCO’s commitment for farmers service will remain intact,'' IFFCO said in a statement.

IFFCO have five manufacturing plants in India. It has also diversified into general insurance, rural telecom, rural retail, agrochemicals, food processing and organics.

