Left Menu

IFFCO not to hike prices of non-urea nutrients in March

Fertiliser major IFFCO on Tuesday said it will not increase the retail prices of its non-urea nutrients this month.The cooperative said the MRP of its complex fertilisers -- DAP, NPK NPS -- fertilisers will not be increased.We at IFFCO, reiterate that the prices of DAP is Rs 1,200, NPK 102626 is Rs 1,175, NPK 123216 is Rs 1,185 and NPS 2020013 is Rs 925 per bag of complex fertilisers for March 2021, IFFCO MD U S Awasthi tweeted.He said the cooperative is always committed to serve the farmers and aims to reduce agricultural input cost to farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:46 IST
IFFCO not to hike prices of non-urea nutrients in March

Fertiliser major IFFCO on Tuesday said it will not increase the retail prices of its non-urea nutrients this month.

The cooperative said the MRP of its complex fertilisers -- DAP, NPK & NPS -- fertilisers will not be increased.

''We at IFFCO, reiterate that the prices of DAP is Rs 1,200, NPK 10:26:26 is Rs 1,175, NPK 12:32:16 is Rs 1,185 and NPS 20:20:0:13 is Rs 925 per bag of complex fertilisers for March 2021,'' IFFCO MD U S Awasthi tweeted.

He said the cooperative is always committed to serve the farmers and aims to reduce agricultural input cost to farmers. In the last Rabi season also, IFFCO did not increase any prices for the complex fertilisers. ''Although there is a huge spike in the cost of raw materials in the international market but IFFCO’s commitment for farmers service will remain intact,'' IFFCO said in a statement.

IFFCO have five manufacturing plants in India. It has also diversified into general insurance, rural telecom, rural retail, agrochemicals, food processing and organics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...

U'khand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021