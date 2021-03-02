Left Menu

BJP President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jaipur's Kali Bari temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday offered prayers at Kali Bari temple in Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:52 IST
BJP President JP Nadda offers prayers at Jaipur's Kali Bari temple
BJP Chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Kali Bari temple (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Nadda-Kali-Bari-Temple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday offered prayers at Kali Bari temple in Jaipur.

"I seek blessings from Goddess Kali at this Jaipur's famous Kali Bari temple. I hope Goddess Kali spreads happiness, peace and prosperity in all our lives," said JP Nadda in a tweet. The BJP Chief offered prayers for a couple of minutes at the temple.

Nadda on Tuesday advised party officials to strengthen the cadre and do self-analysis. Addressing the 'State Executive Meeting' at Birla Auditorium, Jaipur, Nadda asked the officials to complete the formation of booth committees by September 24. "A lot of people among us have stopped self-analysis. This reduces our productivity. You all need to start doing self-analysis. You need to analyse -- what you are giving to the party, how much contribution are you making to the party, at what level are you accepted in the party," he said.

"The formation of our booth committees should be completed by 25th September, that is, Deendayal Upadhyay ji's birth anniversary. There should not be any booth where our booth committee is not formed and every booth should have women, youth, Dalit brothers, people from backward caste in our committees," he added. Nadda asked the party officials to ensure BJP's victory in Rajasthan in the next Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...

U'khand assembly condoles deaths in Chamoli disaster

The Uttarakhand assembly on Tuesday condoled the deaths in the recent avalanche in Chamoli district.Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Premchand Aggrawal expressed grief over the loss of lives in the disaster in Raini and T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021