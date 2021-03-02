Senzo Mchunu pleads DGs to adhere to compliance with legal prescripts

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has challenged the Directors-General in the public service to take up their positions as part of leadership and not allow themselves to be "wrongly flexible".

Minister Mchunu was addressing the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD), at the Special FOSAD meeting on Monday attended by the Directors-General of both national and provincial departments.

Advertisement

The purpose of the Minister's address was to remind the Directors-General of the vital role they play in public service to address the current challenges which plague the public service and also to encourage the Directors-General as they carry out their official duties.

The Minister also pleaded with the Directors-General to adhere to compliance with the legal prescripts.

"We are not going to find it easy to turn the country around, unless the first line of public servants, you as DG's turn around and as the first line, you draw lines on the sand between what is good and what is not good, what is correct and what is not correct," Mchunu said.

In emphasising the role played by Directors-General, the Minister referenced the term 'Accounting Officers,' citing that this was a term specifically used for Directors-General in the Public Finance Management Act and Municipal Managers in the Municipal Finance Management Act, demonstrating the importance of their role.

"Being tasked with the responsibility of efficiently and effectively managing State resources is a tall order, one that Directors-General need to account for," the Minister said.

Given the current state of the public service and the envisaged capable, ethical and developmental State in terms of the National Development Plan 2030, Minister Mchunu highlighted the critical leadership role played by Directors-General, not only in respect of the public service but also in service of the country as a whole.

"Directors-General are part of the leadership of the country, spread throughout the spheres and arms of the State. Where leadership normally refers to elected political leadership, DG's are a component of appointed administrative leadership," Mchunu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)