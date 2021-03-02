Left Menu

Senzo Mchunu pleads DGs to adhere to compliance with legal prescripts

Minister Mchunu was addressing the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD), at the Special FOSAD meeting on Monday attended by the Directors-General of both national and provincial departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:31 IST
Senzo Mchunu pleads DGs to adhere to compliance with legal prescripts
“Being tasked with the responsibility of efficiently and effectively managing State resources is a tall order, one that Directors-General need to account for,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has challenged the Directors-General in the public service to take up their positions as part of leadership and not allow themselves to be "wrongly flexible".

Minister Mchunu was addressing the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD), at the Special FOSAD meeting on Monday attended by the Directors-General of both national and provincial departments.

The purpose of the Minister's address was to remind the Directors-General of the vital role they play in public service to address the current challenges which plague the public service and also to encourage the Directors-General as they carry out their official duties.

The Minister also pleaded with the Directors-General to adhere to compliance with the legal prescripts.

"We are not going to find it easy to turn the country around, unless the first line of public servants, you as DG's turn around and as the first line, you draw lines on the sand between what is good and what is not good, what is correct and what is not correct," Mchunu said.

In emphasising the role played by Directors-General, the Minister referenced the term 'Accounting Officers,' citing that this was a term specifically used for Directors-General in the Public Finance Management Act and Municipal Managers in the Municipal Finance Management Act, demonstrating the importance of their role.

"Being tasked with the responsibility of efficiently and effectively managing State resources is a tall order, one that Directors-General need to account for," the Minister said.

Given the current state of the public service and the envisaged capable, ethical and developmental State in terms of the National Development Plan 2030, Minister Mchunu highlighted the critical leadership role played by Directors-General, not only in respect of the public service but also in service of the country as a whole.

"Directors-General are part of the leadership of the country, spread throughout the spheres and arms of the State. Where leadership normally refers to elected political leadership, DG's are a component of appointed administrative leadership," Mchunu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal govt to return to power with bigger mandate: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Sarbananda Sonowal government will return to power in Assam for the second time with a bigger mandate as people of the state dont want to disturb the ongoing development process.Singh also s...

Wheat procurement may rise 10 pc at 427 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 marketing year

Wheat procurement is estimated to rise 9.56 per cent at 427.36 lakh tonne during 2021-22 rabi marketing season on record production, the government said on Tuesday.Wheat is a major rabi winter-sown crop. Harvesting starts from end of this m...

Vernon Jordan, U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer, dies at age 85

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, his law firm confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. Jordan, who...

Maha: Aurangabad sub inspector nabbed for bribery

A sub inspector attached to Pishor police station in Aurangabad was nabbed for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person in connection with a POCSO Act case, an official said on Tuesday.An official identified the PSI as Ranjit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021