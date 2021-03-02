Left Menu

Reduce cooking gas, fuel prices to level that existed under UPA: Cong to Centre

A 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 819 as against Rs 794 at which they were supplied on Sunday.LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country but the government gives a small subsidy to select customers.However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the last couple of years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:05 IST
Reduce cooking gas, fuel prices to level that existed under UPA: Cong to Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Centre should immediately reduce the domestic LPG and fuel prices to the level at which they stood at under the UPA government, asserting that international prices of these commodities are presently much lower than at the time of its rule.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said despite opposition by the common people, there has been a steep rise of Rs 125 within a month in the prices of subsidised, non-subsidised and Ujjwala Yojana gas cylinder.

After ending of subsidy on cooking gas, the CNG-PNG gas prices have now been increased, bringing the anti-poor and anti-middle class face of the Narendra Modi government to the fore and it is a living example of the prime minister's arrogance, Surjewala said in a statement.

''Today the international prices of LPG gas and crude oil are much lower than the time of Congress, so our clear demand is that the prices of subsidised LPG gas, petrol, diesel, CNG, PNG gas be immediately reduced and brought back to the level at which they existed during the Congress government,'' he said.

''The international price of LPG in the UPA government was USD 885.2 and 880.5 in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 respectively, but the UPA government would buy LPG at an expensive price and give a huge subsidy to the general public making it available for them at a price of Rs 399-414 per cylinder,'' the Congress spokesperson said.

The UPA government used to buy LPG at an international price which is more than 50 percent of the present price but gave it to the people at half the price at which they are getting by giving a huge subsidy, he said.

Cooking gas LPG price was on Monday hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder across all categories, including subsidised fuel and those availed by Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries - the fourth increase in rates in a month's time.

LPG prices have gone up by Rs 125 per 14.2-kg cylinder since the beginning of February, price data from state-owned oil marketing companies showed.

Also, jet fuel prices were hiked by a steep 6.5 per cent on the back of a rally in international oil prices. A 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 819 as against Rs 794 at which they were supplied on Sunday.

LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country but the government gives a small subsidy to select customers.

However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the last couple of years. So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers since May 2020 and all LPG users pay the market price, which currently is Rs 819.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonowal govt to return to power with bigger mandate: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Sarbananda Sonowal government will return to power in Assam for the second time with a bigger mandate as people of the state dont want to disturb the ongoing development process.Singh also s...

Wheat procurement may rise 10 pc at 427 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 marketing year

Wheat procurement is estimated to rise 9.56 per cent at 427.36 lakh tonne during 2021-22 rabi marketing season on record production, the government said on Tuesday.Wheat is a major rabi winter-sown crop. Harvesting starts from end of this m...

Vernon Jordan, U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer, dies at age 85

Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, his law firm confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. Jordan, who...

Maha: Aurangabad sub inspector nabbed for bribery

A sub inspector attached to Pishor police station in Aurangabad was nabbed for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person in connection with a POCSO Act case, an official said on Tuesday.An official identified the PSI as Ranjit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021