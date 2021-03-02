Maritime India Vision to open up new avenues for port, maritime sector: Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the Maritime India Vision 2030 will open up new avenues for the port and maritime sector.

Speaking at a Forum of Global CEOs at the Maritime India Summit 2021, Mandivya said this is the ''right time to invest in India, do business in India-with India''.

He is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Maritime India Vision 2030.

Mandaviya said his ministry aims to take initiatives to enhance Ease of Doing Business by implementing Enterprise Business System (EBS) to simplify and digitise processes across major ports this year.

Stating that the maritime sector has been one of the key focus areas of the government, Mandaviya said the country is taking all-round steps to revive the sector.

Active promotion for involvement of the private sector in development and operations of ferry and RoRo terminals is one of the several aims of the Vision, he added.

Noting that his ministry has undertaken a number of reforms and initiatives in the last 18 months, he said domestic ports now have measures such as Direct Port Delivery, Direct Port Entry and an upgraded Port Community System (PCS) for seamless data flow and reduced waiting time for inbound cargo.

