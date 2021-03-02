Left Menu

MP budget: Business sector rues lack of fuel price relief

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:51 IST
The reactions to the Madhya Pradesh Budget for 2021-22 tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday were mixed with some segments of the business community pointing out that there was no relief in it from rising fuel prices.

Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented a budget of Rs 2.41 lakh crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly with no additional tax burden earlier in the day.

Gautam Kothari, president of Pithampur Industrial Organization, with some 850 units as members, called the budget satisfactory but added that provision of Rs 1,437 crore made as incentive on capital investment for setting up new industries in the state could have been higher.

Pramod Dafaria, president of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, said the budget did not give a clear picture of the impact it would have on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Moreover, he said, prices of diesel had gone up, which in turn had led to a rise in production cost, and to negate this, the state government should have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.

Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the decision to not bring in any new tax in the budget and said the state must strive to give relief to people as far as fuel prices are concerned.

Economist Jayantilal Bhandari said the budget will give a boost to agro-based industries as well as the service sector, and realise the concept of ''Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh''.

