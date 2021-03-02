Left Menu

SAD seeks registration of case against Amarinder over suicide by debt-ridden farmers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:51 IST
SAD seeks registration of case against Amarinder over suicide by debt-ridden farmers
The Akali Dal on Tuesday brought up in the Punjab Assembly the suicide of a debt-ridden farmer and his son and demanded the registration of a case against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as his government had "failed" to waive farm loans.

The two farmers had left a suicide note saying they were distressed over the Centre's new farm laws and also accused Punjab's Congress government of failing to waive their loans.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded the registration of a case against Amarinder Singh, state Congress president Sunil Jakhar and Cooperatives Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, claiming that they had "cheated" the two farmers.

Majithia was referring to the Congress poll promise to waive farm loans in Punjab.

Jagtar Singh (70) and his son Kirpal Singh (42) had allegedy consumed some poisonous substance at their home in Hoshiarpur's Dasuya are on February 20.

The MLA claimed that the two suicide victims had held the state government squarely responsible as their loan was not written off.

They ended their lives because of debt, he said and demanded that a case be registered against the three leaders for "cheating" them.

The SAD had earlier demanded Amarinder Singh's resignation over the deaths. The Aam Aadmi Party had also blamed the state government as well as the the BJP-led government at the Centre for the incident.

