SP members stage walkout from UP Legislative Council over new farm laws

Opposition Samajwadi Party members on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council over the Centre's three new farm laws and demanded that these be scrapped.

They raised the issue of farmers' protest during zero hour and pressed for the immediate admission of their adjournment notice to discuss the issue.

They also referred to the Uttar Pradesh Krishi Mandi Sanshodhan Adhiniyam, 2018 (Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Mandi Amendment Act, 2018) saying the law reduced the importance of 'mandis' (wholesale grain markets).

As agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi tried to defend the Centre's laws and backed the measures of the Yogi Adityanath government for the welfare of farmers, SP members voiced dissatisfaction over his reply and staged a walkout.

The House Council also passed the bill related to recovery of damages to public and private properties from protesters by voice vote. The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Bill, 2021, was passed by the state assembly on Monday.

