Major train accident averted in Telangana's Janagam

A major train accident was averted on Tuesday near Ghanpur station in Janagam district of Telangana after railway officials acted promptly and relinked coaches of the Danapur Express, which had got decoupled from the rest of the train. The train, which started from Secunderabad this morning was heading towards Danapur when the coaches got delinked with the power car near Ghanpur station in Janagam district of Telangana.

"The incident took place near Ghanpur station at around 11 am. The train got separated following a coupling problem between the coaches and the power car. The incident occurred when the train was changing from one lane to the other," Chief Pubilc Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) Ch. Rakesh told ANI. "Railway officials immediately responded and linked the engine and coaches. Then the train was rechecked again at Kazipet," he added.

The train was able to resume its journey with a half-an-hour delay and is expected to reach its destination as per the schedule, the official said. (ANI)

