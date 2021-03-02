Left Menu

Singh advises stakeholders to enhance green energy usage

In this regard, he said, the country has also set target to set up 175 GW of Renewable Energy RE by 2022.Singh has recommended the industry to opt for more electricity base processes thereby decarbonizing the economy, leading to accelerated energy transition. He also advised stakeholders to enhance use of RE and bring down their energy cost to become more competitive, the BEE statement said.

New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday advised industry stakeholders to enhance the use of clean energy and reduce their energy cost to become more competitive.

Singh chaired a session with top management of energy intensive industrial units through video conference, a statement issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said.

BEE, under the Ministry of Power, assists in developing policies and strategies with the primary objective of reducing the energy intensity of the Indian economy. India stands at the forefront of addressing global challenge of climate change and has committed to an ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of reducing emission intensity by 33-35 per cent in 2030 against the levels of year 2005, Singh said. In this regard, he said, the country has also set target to set up 175 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) by 2022.

''Singh has recommended the industry to opt for more electricity base processes thereby decarbonizing the economy, leading to accelerated energy transition. He also advised stakeholders to enhance use of RE and bring down their energy cost to become more competitive,'' the BEE statement said.

