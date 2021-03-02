13ft long Burmese python rescued near Siliguri forest

By Tarak Sarkar The officials of Dabgram forest range have rescued a 13ft long Burmese python on Tuesday near Fulbari area in West Bengal's Siliguri.

"The snake took shelter in a water pipe beside a road near Fulbari area in Siliguri. The team reached the spot after receiving information from the local residents," a forest official Arith Dey informed. "The snake was rescued but it created panic among the locals," Dey said.

A local resident said that they tried to rescue the snake but failed. "We later informed the forest department and they recued it," he said. (ANI)

