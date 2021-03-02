Left Menu

European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses

French yoghurt maker Danone slipped nearly 2% as investors questioned whether a recent splitting of its chairman and chief executive roles would give a new CEO room to act. HelloFresh bottomed out the STOXX 600 as the German meal kit delivery firm said it expects most of its markets to normalise in 2021, after a boom in the prior year.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:40 IST
European shares end higher as commodity majors reverse losses
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Europe's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as stability in the bond market gave stocks some breathing room, with major commodity-linked stocks reversing losses on a turnabout in oil and metal prices. The pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% after marking its best day in nearly four months on Monday, with mining stocks among the top gainers as copper prices steadied near 10-year highs.

Oil stocks also pared a bulk of the day's losses after oil prices steadied ahead of an OPEC+ meeting, where producers are expected to ease supply curbs to feed growing demand on a gradual economic recovery. European shares pulled back from one-year highs in February due to a spike in bond yields, as investors feared a potential rise in inflation due to global stimulus measures could prompt central banks to tighten monetary policy.

However, several European Central Bank officials have said this week the bank will prevent a premature increase in borrowing costs, including using the flexibility embedded in its bond purchase programme. "When we look at Western markets, we are not anticipating rate moves, which is why I'm comfortable with the rise in yields," said Lewis Grant, a senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes in London.

"We need to acknowledge that yields move because of optimism over re-opening, and that is a good thing for equities." Euro zone inflation was also steady in February, taking a break in what is likely to be a temporary but sharp spike in consumer prices in the coming months as more economies reopen.

"Temporary factors are pushing up the rate right now... we expect the elevated levels of inflation in 2021 to be largely transitory and that weaker inflation is set to return in 2022," analysts at ING said. Among individual movers, Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli jumped 3.3% after saying that it aimed for 6% to 8% organic sales growth this year thanks to pent-up demand after the pandemic hit its business.

German remote connectivity software company TeamViewer rose 4.2% after it said it had acquired Upskill, a U.S. company that specialises in augmented reality applications for front-line workers. French yoghurt maker Danone slipped nearly 2% as investors questioned whether a recent splitting of its chairman and chief executive roles would give a new CEO room to act.

HelloFresh bottomed out the STOXX 600 as the German meal kit delivery firm said it expects most of its markets to normalise in 2021, after a boom in the prior year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains first LGBT retirement home is set to open in mid-2021, the housing association behind the London riverside apartments said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing market of...

New U.S. CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC issued new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola that take effect Thursda...

10-year-old run over by train

A ten-year-old boy was run over by a train while collecting cow dung on railway tracks in Kalamna area near here, police said on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Surya Doman Madhukar, a resident of Vijaya Nagar slum.The boy was hit by...

MP lawyer in jail over "indecent" birthday message to judge

A Madhya Pradesh lawyer is in jail for the last three weeks after he was arrested by the police in Ratlam district for allegedly sending an indecent message to a woman judge on her birthday, officials said on Tuesday.After failing to get ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021