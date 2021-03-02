Environment plan being worked out for each U'khand district: Minister

Environment plan being worked out for each U'khand district: MinisterPTI | Gairsain | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:42 IST
An environment plan is being worked out for each of the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, the state assembly was told on Tuesday.
All development projects in future will be carried out in accordance with the new plans, Forest and Environment Minister Harak Singh Rawat said while replying to a question raised by Congress MLA from Manglaur Quasi Nizamuddin.
The Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development has been entrusted with the task and it will submit its action plan by next month, Rawat said.
Development projects for each district will be prepared in accordance with its environment plan, he said.
