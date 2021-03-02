France to push ahead with Iran censure resolution at IAEA - foreign minister

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that a censure resolution would be lodged at the International Atomic Energy Agency in the coming days to criticise Iran's decision to curb cooperation with the agency.

Britain, France and Germany pressed on Monday ahead with a U.S.-backed plan for a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board despite Russian and Iranian warnings of serious consequences.

