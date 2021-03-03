Left Menu

Three masked robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Patna

Three masked robbers looted jewellery worth over Rs 20 lakh from a jewellery shop at gunpoint at Patna in Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:53 IST
Three masked robbers loot jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh in Patna
Patna SP Jitendra Kumar Singh speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three masked robbers looted jewellery worth over Rs 20 lakh from a jewellery shop at gunpoint at Patna in Bihar. "Robbers entered the shop in the presence of customers. One of them pointed a gun at the attendant and snatched gold chains from his hand. One of the accused dropped a gun in the shop," Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Singh told reporters.

The police recovered the gun and further investigation is underway. Shopkeeper Jagjeet Singh claimed that the robbers looted jewellery worth over Rs 20 lakh from his shop. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Allow chartered flights in Goa from 'safe' places:Tourism body

Ahead of the Goa Assemblys budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from safe destinations to boost tourism.The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa TTAG, in a...

Govt confirms details of COVID-19 support for business and workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend.Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert ...

California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

An SUV packed with 25 people pulled in front of an oncoming tractor-trailer on a two-lane highway cutting through farmland near the US-Mexico border early Tuesday, killing 13 and leaving bodies strewn across the roadway. Most of the dead we...

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson and the Libyan Post Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company LPTIC have joined forces to deploy the Ericsson Educate learning program in Libya and build digital skills among university stud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021