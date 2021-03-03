Innovation should be affordable for people, accessible to masses: Piyush Goyal

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:55 IST
Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (File pic).. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the Global Bio-India Startup Conclave, 2021, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that innovation has to be affordable for the people, accessible to the masses, and should have an impact on society. "Innovation has to be affordable for the people, accessible to the masses and should have an impact on society," the Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry said at the Conclave organized by the Department of Biotechnology on Tuesday.

Piyush Goyal said in a statement that our startups, young professionals, innovators, thinkers and scientists will be at the cutting edge of technology worldwide, and at the forefront of India's development to ensure a better future for our children. Expressing his hope towards the growth of the country, Goyal said that newer technologies will serve the country and ensure we convert future challenges into opportunities.

Goyal complimented all the young startups for their ingenuity, their forward-looking thinking and all the good ideas demonstrated by them. "Our startups need to be encouraged to experiment, to go beyond the run of the mill thinking. Stressing on the need to ensure they are not afraid of failure. It is only when somebody fails, he knows how not to do something, and the learning helps in the future," he added.

Lauding the efforts of DBT, the minister said that they have demonstrated India's capability and prowess in research, innovation and new technologies. He said that the forward-looking, contemporary thinking and professional approach of the department has ensured that there are over 4,000 startups in the country in the field of Biotechnology. During the event, the project development cell of DBT was launched. Five new technologies were also launched. (ANI)

