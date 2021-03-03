BJP MP's son shot at in Lucknow
The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kaushal Kishore was injured when he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Lucknow, police said on Wednesday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:57 IST
The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kaushal Kishore was injured when he was shot at by unidentified assailants in Lucknow, police said on Wednesday. The assailants who were riding a bike shot at Aayush, 30, in the Madiyava area of the district and fled.
Uttar Pradesh Police admitted him to the trauma centre for treatment where has been declared out of danger. "Ayush, son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. The case will be investigated," Raees Akhtar, DCP North told reporters.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
North Carolina Republican leaders vote to censure Burr over impeachment vote
Didn't discriminate on basis of religion, says Delhi Police Commissioner regarding arrest in northeast Delhi violence
At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado
Task Team presents progress report on Intervention in North West
HC grants bail to cab driver accused of being part of conspiracy behind the north-east Delhi riots