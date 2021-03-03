Fire breaks out in Thane auto garage

A fire broke out at an auto garage in the Daighar area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday.

As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a fire tender reached the spot to douse the fire but around 15 two-wheelers parked at the garage were destroyed in the fire.

Advertisement

The situation is under control and no casualties have been reported so far, the RDMC added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)