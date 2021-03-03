Govt confirms details of COVID-19 support for business and workers

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend.

Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 on Sunday 28 February for seven days.

"Firms throughout New Zealand can still apply for the Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue for the 14 to 21 February period as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. The last day to apply is 22 March," Grant Robertson said.

"The increase in alert levels on Sunday has activated a new round of support, which now includes a nationwide COVID-19 Wage Subsidy as Auckland will be at alert level 3 for at least a week."

"Businesses can apply for the Wage Subsidy from the Ministry of Social Development from 1 pm Thursday 4 March. Payments will begin from Monday 8 March. The payment is to support employers (or self-employed people) to pay their employees and protect jobs," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"This payment is available to all businesses in New Zealand that meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland, to recognise that firms throughout the country may have their revenue affected by Auckland being in higher alerts levels for longer."

"A further Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue has also been activated with the move to the higher alert levels on Saturday. Applications open on 8 March. Business who meet the criteria are able to apply for both the Resurgence Support Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme," Grant Robertson said.

Businesses can apply for the Resurgence Support Payment by logging into their MyIR account. Further information can be found on the Inland Revenue website.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)