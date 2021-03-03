Left Menu

Govt confirms details of COVID-19 support for business and workers

Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 on Sunday 28 February for seven days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:19 IST
Govt confirms details of COVID-19 support for business and workers
“Firms throughout New Zealand can still apply for the Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue for the 14 to 21 February period as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. The last day to apply is 22 March,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government has confirmed details of COVID-19 support for business and workers following the increased alert levels due to a resurgence of the virus over the weekend.

Following two new community cases of COVID-19, Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moved to Alert Level 2 on Sunday 28 February for seven days.

"Firms throughout New Zealand can still apply for the Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue for the 14 to 21 February period as long as they meet the eligibility criteria. The last day to apply is 22 March," Grant Robertson said.

"The increase in alert levels on Sunday has activated a new round of support, which now includes a nationwide COVID-19 Wage Subsidy as Auckland will be at alert level 3 for at least a week."

"Businesses can apply for the Wage Subsidy from the Ministry of Social Development from 1 pm Thursday 4 March. Payments will begin from Monday 8 March. The payment is to support employers (or self-employed people) to pay their employees and protect jobs," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"This payment is available to all businesses in New Zealand that meet the eligibility criteria, not just those in Auckland, to recognise that firms throughout the country may have their revenue affected by Auckland being in higher alerts levels for longer."

"A further Resurgence Support Payment from Inland Revenue has also been activated with the move to the higher alert levels on Saturday. Applications open on 8 March. Business who meet the criteria are able to apply for both the Resurgence Support Payment and the Wage Subsidy Scheme," Grant Robertson said.

Businesses can apply for the Resurgence Support Payment by logging into their MyIR account. Further information can be found on the Inland Revenue website.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico Senate passes energy bill favouring state, fossil fuel -

Mexicos Senate passed an electrical energy bill that favors government-owned generating plants that largely run on fossil fuels Tuesday, putting renewable and private plants at the back of the line for purchasing power. The bill has drawn c...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports at annual meetingsSome delegates attending the annual meetings of the Chinese parliament and its advisory body due to begin this week...

Over 1.5 kg smuggled gold paste seized in Hyderabad, woman passenger detained

Gold weighing more than 1.5 kg and valued at Rs 74.87 lakh was seized from a woman passenger at the international airport here, Customs officials said on Wednesday.The gold concealed inthe form of paste and weighing 1593 grams was seized fr...

Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as President Biden's budget chief

In the first major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination as his top White House budget official after she faced strong opposition from both Democratic and Republican senat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021