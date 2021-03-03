NIA takes over probe of arrested terrorist who was planning major attack in Jammu city

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:28 IST
Hidayatullah Malik, chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa terror organisation. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the case of Hidayatullah Malik, chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa terror organisation, who was planning a major attack in Jammu city. He was arrested on February 6.

The NIA on Tuesday registered a case relating to the conspiracy by frontal running terror organization Lashkar-e-Mustafa working at the behest of proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out terrorist activities in the Jammu area with the aim of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India. The case was initially registered at Gangyal Police station, District Jammu on February 6 under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). NIA has re-registered the case and has taken over the investigation.

During searches conducted, one hand grenade, 3 magazines and 28 rounds with other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of Hidayatullah Malik, NIA said in a statement. "Malik had done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi in 2018 and 2019 for carrying out terror attacks. He has been associated with other terror groups in past and has furthered subversive and terror activities in Kashmir valley. The terror group had also committed a daylight bank robbery in which Rs 60 lakh were looted from JK Bank, Main Branch Shopian in November 2020," NIA said.

Further investigation is underway, NIA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

