60-year-old mentally unstable man kills wife, 2 daughters with hammer in UP

A 60-year-old mentally unstable man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district killed his wife and two of his three daughters with a hammer on Tuesday night.

ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:51 IST
Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 60-year-old mentally unstable man in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district killed his wife and two of his three daughters with a hammer on Tuesday night. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the man's wife and two of his daughters died on the spot while one daughter is in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The accused, identified as Saeed, fled the scene after the incident and the police has launched a probe to locate his whereabouts. Reportedly, he used to doubt the character of his family members, possibly due to his mental condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

