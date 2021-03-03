Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi should rename her party as 'Godsewaadi Congress', demands Hindu Mahasabha

The Gwalior unit of Hindu Mahasabha will take out a 'Godse yatra' from the city to the national capital and will demand Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to rename her party as "Godsewaadi Congress", said Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-President, Hindu Mahasabha said.

ANI | Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:54 IST
The Gwalior unit of Hindu Mahasabha will take out a 'Godse yatra' from the city to the national capital on March 14.. Image Credit: ANI

The Gwalior unit of Hindu Mahasabha will take out a 'Godse yatra' from the city to the national capital and will demand Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to rename her party as "Godsewaadi Congress", said Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-President, Hindu Mahasabha said. This comes after "Godse supporter" Babulal Chaurasia joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh last month.

"Godse yatra will commence from March 14. By breaking away one of our leader (Babulal Chaurasia), Congress has proved that they welcome the 'Godsewaadi' ideology and want to make 'Godsewaadi Congress'. To disseminate this message, we will take out the yatra. We will request Sonia Gandhi to rename the party," Bhardwaj told ANI on Tuesday. "We had written a written to Sonia Gandhi and Kamal Nath and asked them to rename Congress as 'Godsewaadi Congress'. Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi in retaliation for the partition in which 10 lakh Hindus were killed and around 2 crore Hindus were displaced.

Jaiveer Bhardwaj also alleged that Congress has bought Chaurasia as it is on the verge of falling apart. Congress has been a vocal critic of the Hindu Mahasabha for projecting Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'nationalist' and 'patriotic' figure. Bhardwaj said that Hindu Mahasabha had issued a show-cause notice to Chaurasia and later expelled him.

Babulal Chaurasia, who attended an event for the installation of an idol of Nathuram Godse in Gwalior in 2017, joined Congress in presence of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

