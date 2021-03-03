Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks perk up on economic cheer as Treasuries stabilise

U.S. Federal Reserve officials have said that inflation concerns are premature, however, and warned that rising yields could tighten financial conditions and constrain an economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of global stocks edged up by 0.19%.

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far too fast in the past year, and focused instead on optimism that more imminent U.S. stimulus will energize the global economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.12%. Australian shares were up 0.82%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.45%. Shares in China gained 1.27%. E-mini S&P futures were up 0.36%.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.35%, German DAX futures were up 0.36%, and FTSE futures were up 0.55%. Wall Street retreated overnight after beginning March with a bang, with the S&P 500 staging its best one-day rally in nine months on Monday.

But some analysts warned that worries that stock prices may be frothy, a fear echoed by a top Chinese regulatory official on Tuesday, may make it harder for equity markets to hang on to gains. Fears that last week's sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, which rattled stock markets, could resume may also put a lid on stock prices, they said. "While markets have stabilized..., the tone remains tenuous as investors continue to fear a further sell-off in rates," analysts at TD Securities said in a note.

The cautious mood weighed on the U.S. dollar, which has benefited in recent days from investor hopes that the United States will enjoy a faster economic recovery, and that the U.S. central bank will be more tolerant of higher bond yields. The U.S. dollar index stood at 90.787, nursing a 0.2% loss from the previous session.

The Australian dollar, which has benefited from bets on an acceleration in global trade, was supported after stronger-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter fuelled hopes for a V-shaped recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark U.S. government bond yields dipped again for the third consecutive day as investors paused a recent sell-off ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that will be released later this week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 1.4086%, down from last week's high of 1.614%.

MSCI's broadest index of global stocks edged up by 0.19%. Oil prices bounced slightly from a two-week low overnight on expectations that OPEC+ producers will ease supply curbs at their meeting later this week as economies start to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.15% to $59.85 a barrel, while Brent futures rose 0.33% to $62.91. Cryptocurrency bitcoin erased early losses and rose 0.96% to $48,979. The digital asset is up 69% so far this year as it gains more acceptance in mainstream financial circles.

