Have to make industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as fuel: PM Modi

Asserting that India has already tested hydrogen vehicle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the focus of the country is to make industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as a fuel for transportation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that India has already tested hydrogen vehicle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the focus of the country is to make industry-ready to utilise hydrogen as a fuel for transportation. "India has tested the Hydrogen Vehicle. Now have to make ourselves industry-ready to utilize hydrogen as a fuel for transport", he said while addressing a webinar to discuss budget provisions.

Urging experts to come up with roadmaps to make the country "self-sufficient in the Energy sector", PM Modi said, "Future fuel, green energy are very important to make 'Energy' self-sufficient. Hence, 'Hydrogen Mission' announced in the Budget is a huge resolution." Emphasising that language should not become an obstacle in the manifestation of talent, PM Modi said, "There are talents in every house of the country. In the new National Education Policy, the use of the Indian languages has been encouraged. It is the responsibility of the experts of every language, how the best content of the world should be made available in Indian languages."

"For the first time in India, we are developing a National Research Foundation, at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore," the Prime Minister said. Talking about the reforms in the technology sector, PM Modi said, "There's a new tradition of Hackathons for start-ups in India. It will strengthen both the youth as well as the industry.""Under National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovation, over 3,500 startups have been nurtured," Modi added.

Urging institutions to adopt the best practices so as to train the youth with the global skills in sync with global demand, PM Modi said, "The institutions and individuals in the education sector have to work together to bring international campuses to India and adopt the best practices across the globe in collaboration and added that people must map the skillsets in sync with global demand and the youth must be prepared on the same lines." Elaborating on the steps being taken by the Central Government during this year's Budget for the education sector, he said, "For building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

