BRIEF-ADNOC expects Murban crude to contribute about 50% of its 5 mln bpd production capacity by 2030

BRIEF-ADNOC expects Murban crude to contribute about 50% of its 5 mln bpd production capacity by 2030Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:44 IST
* ADNOC executive expects Murban crude to contribute about 50% of ADNOC's 5 million bpd oil capacity by 2030
* ADNOC executive says will remove all destination restrictions for all its crudes * ADNOC executive says publishes Murban export availability reports on monthly basis
* ADNOC executive says signed deals to explore use of Murban futures with chinese end users
