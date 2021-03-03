BRIEF-ADNOC expects Murban crude to contribute about 50% of its 5 mln bpd production capacity by 2030

* ADNOC executive expects Murban crude to contribute about 50% of ADNOC's 5 million bpd oil capacity by 2030

* ADNOC executive says will remove all destination restrictions for all its crudes * ADNOC executive says publishes Murban export availability reports on monthly basis

* ADNOC executive says signed deals to explore use of Murban futures with chinese end users

