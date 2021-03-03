UAE's ADNOC to remove all destination restrictions for all its crudes

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will remove all destination restrictions for all its crudes, and has signed deals to explore the use of Murban futures with Chinese end-users, a senior ADNOC executive said on Wednesday.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc will launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and trade in Murban futures contracts this month.

