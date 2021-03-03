Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:16 IST
Cabinet gives nod to pact between India, Fiji for co-operation in agriculture sector
The government on Wednesday approved a pact between India and Fiji for co-operation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Indian government and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Fiji in this regard.

The MoU between India and Fiji provides for cooperation in various areas including the promotion of joint ventures between private sectors of both countries.

The agreement also provides for the exchange of research personnel, scientific experts, specialists, and technical trainees; technology transfer; development of infrastructure for agriculture development; development of human resources through training of officers and farmers by conducting seminars and workshops.

The two countries would also work together for the promotion of investment in marketing and value addition/downstream processing of agricultural commodities.

The agriculture ministries of India and Fiji will also promote capacity development in all areas of agriculture as well as direct trade of agriculture products through market access. They will also do joint planning and development of research proposals and execution of research projects and programs.

The MoU also provides for the establishment of Indo-Fiji Working Group for dealing with phytosanitary issues, and any other form of cooperation.

''Under the MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be constituted to set down procedures and plan and recommend programs of cooperation towards achieving its aims through the executing agencies of the two countries,'' the statement said.

The working group will hold its meeting alternately in India and Fiji once every two years.

This MoU will come into effect on the date of its signing and will remain in force for a period of five years.

