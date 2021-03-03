Left Menu

Man killed friend over dispute in Mumbai

A person was killed while one suffered critical injuries after a man attacked two of his friends over a dispute in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:17 IST
Man killed friend over dispute in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A person was killed while one suffered critical injuries after a man attacked two of his friends over a dispute in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. "There was a dispute among three friends over food on March 1, in an under-construction building, where they were working. Later, the dispute escalated and a friend attacked his two friends while they were sleeping," the police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kalia. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused, Vinod, at Dahisar police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Rwanda on Wednesday received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX initiative, with shots set to begin on Friday for the most vulnerable citizens in the country of 12 million people.Rwanda received 240,000 doses of the ...

India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning

India and Norway will work jointly in the area of marine spatial planning for the next five years, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday. They have identified Lakshadweep and Puducherry as pilot sites for the project.The first pr...

Belgian soccer club Bruges plans stock market listing

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is planning an initial public offering IPO on the Brussels stock market, it said on Wednesday, in the first such move by a Belgian club. The club has filed an intention to float, signalling the laun...

China using COVID-19 pandemic to obstruct foreign journalists

China increased restrictions for the foreign press amid the coronavirus pandemic and denied access for foreign journalists to certain areas, notably in Xinjiang, even though they remained open to other people, according to a press group. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021