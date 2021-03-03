Cabinet approves MoU with France on renewable energy cooperation
The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:39 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post facto approval to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and France on renewable energy cooperation.
''The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and the French Republic in the field of renewable energy cooperation. The MoU was signed in January 2021,'' a statement said. The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality, and reciprocity. It covers technologies relating to solar, wind, hydrogen, and biomass energy.
The MoU entails exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel; exchange of scientific and technological information and data; organization of workshops and seminars; transfer of equipment, know-how, and technology; development of joint research and technological projects.
This MoU will help in the development of technological know-how in the field of Renewable Energy and thereby aid the process of attaining the ambitious target of 450 GW of installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.
