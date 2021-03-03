Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU with France on renewable energy cooperation

The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and reciprocity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:39 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex post facto approval to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and France on renewable energy cooperation.

The objective of the MoU is to establish the basis for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality, and reciprocity. It covers technologies relating to solar, wind, hydrogen, and biomass energy.

The MoU entails exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel; exchange of scientific and technological information and data; organization of workshops and seminars; transfer of equipment, know-how, and technology; development of joint research and technological projects.

The MoU entails exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel; exchange of scientific and technological information and data; organization of workshops and seminars; transfer of equipment, know-how, and technology; development of joint research and technological projects.

This MoU will help in the development of technological know-how in the field of Renewable Energy and thereby aid the process of attaining the ambitious target of 450 GW of installed Renewable Energy capacity by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

